Robert Lewandowski suffers on Champions League return to Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski, left, in action against Bayern Munich

Goals from Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane helped Bayern Munich secure a 2-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League to ruin Robert Lewandowski’s return to his old side.

Lewandowski departed the Bundesliga champions this summer and endured a difficult night back at Allianz Arena after failing to make the most of several chances in the Group C clash.

Following a goalless first half, Julian Nagelsmann’s men turned it on early in the second period with Hernandez heading home Joshua Kimmich’s corner before fine play by Jamal Musiala set up Sane to fire home in the 54th minute to keep Bayern at the summit after two matches.

Edin Dzeko inspired Inter Milan to a 2-0 victory at Viktoria Plzen earlier in the day in the group.

With Romelu Lukaku still sidelined with a thigh issue, Dzeko stepped up for the Serie A side with a fine curled opener after 20 minutes and assisted Denzel Dumfries to wrap up the points in the 70th minute.

Bottom-of-the-table Plzen had already been reduced to 10 men by this point after Pavel Bucha received his marching orders on the hour mark.

Joel Matip was the unlikely hero to get Liverpool’s European campaign back on track as his 89th-minute header secured a laboured 2-1 win over Ajax in Group A.

Mohammed Kudus smashed home in fine fashion and it was Ajax who looked the more likely to grab a second only for Matip to head home a late corner to give Liverpool a vital three points.

In Group D, Tottenham conceded two goals in injury time to slip to a 2-0 defeat at Sporting Lisbon.

Spurs were contemplating an evening of frustration as it looked like they would be held to a 0-0 draw in Portugal before things went very wrong in the final minutes.

Tottenham were stunned by two late goals in Lisbon (Armando Franca/AP/PA)

Paulinho nodded home from a corner and then with virtually the last kick, Arthur Gomes sauntered into the box to put Sporting top of the group with two wins as Tottenham academy product Marcus Edwards impressed against his old club.

Frankfurt joined Spurs on three points after they claimed a 1-0 win in Marseille.

Jesper Lindstrom provided the breakthrough two minutes before the break and despite Matteo Guendouzi and Cengiz Under being introduced, the hosts suffered a second straight defeat in the competition.

Atletico Madrid were on the receiving end of a late show at Bayer Leverkusen in Group B.

The LaLiga outfit had struck twice in stoppage time to beat Porto last week but saw Robert Andrich and Moussa Diaby net in the final six minutes of the encounter in Germany to secure a 2-0 win.

Club Brugge are top of the group after a stunning 4-0 victory away to Porto.