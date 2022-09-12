US Open day 14: Carlos Alcaraz reaches new heights with victory in New York

Carlos Alcaraz kisses the US Open trophy

Carlos Alcaraz achieved tennis history by winning the US Open to become the youngest ever men’s world number one.

The 19-year-old Spaniard defeated Casper Ruud 6-4 2-6 7-6 (1) 6-3 at Flushing Meadows to cap a remarkable rise to the top of the game.

Britain’s wheelchair star Alfie Hewett won his sixth grand slam singles title, denying Japan’s Shingo Kunieda the calendar Grand Slam.

Carlos Alcaraz is tennis’ new superstar (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Congratulations Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud on an exceptional US Open men's final. Two great sportsmen with many more battles to come. #USOpen2022 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 12, 2022

What an angle from @TaylorTownsend! Her and partner @CatyMcNally are a game away from the #USOpen women's doubles title. pic.twitter.com/ULSwhlXc1b — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2022

DIEDE SLAM ? ??@DiedetheGreat completes the 2022 Calendar Grand Slam following up from her 2021 Golden Slam!#USOpen | #WheelchairTennis pic.twitter.com/8GvkGCV5Qb — ITF (@ITFTennis) September 11, 2022

