Which sporting events have been affected following the death of the Queen?

Sport’s governing bodies continue to review their fixture schedules following the announcement that the Queen’s funeral will take place on September 19.

Here, the PA news agency looks at matches and events which have been affected by Her Majesty’s death.

Football

As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed. — Premier League (@premierleague) September 9, 2022

All Premier League and English Football League matches this weekend were postponed as a mark of respect.

All games in the Women’s Super League, Women’s Championship and Women’s FA Cup were also postponed this weekend.

The Scottish Football Association announced the postponement of all professional games over the course of the weekend, while all football in Northern Ireland and Wales was also off.

Cricket

Cricket resumed on Saturday, including the men’s Test between England and South Africa and the women’s T20 between England and India.

Play between England and South Africa at the Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, did not take place on Friday.

Rugby Union

Following the decision by the Premiership Rugby board, #BristolBears can confirm that tonight’s fixture against Bath Rugby has been postponed. The game will now be rescheduled for Saturday, September 10th (5.30pm KO). Full details ? — Bristol Bears ? (@BristolBears) September 9, 2022

Both games in the opening round of Gallagher Premiership fixtures on Friday night were postponed and played on Saturday alongside two other matches, while two games – Gloucester v Wasps and Sale v Northampton – are scheduled for Sunday. All senior rugby union in Wales this weekend did not take place.

The Scottish Rugby Union postponed all domestic competitive games this weekend and the women’s summer Test international between Scotland and Spain on Sunday is also off.

Rugby League

The Betfred Super League play-off semi-finals will go ahead as planned. Wigan will play Leeds at the DW Stadium on Friday, September 16 and St Helens will face Salford at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Saturday, September 17.

A Super League statement read: “Following the announcement by Buckingham Palace that the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday September 19, Super League can confirm that the Betfred Super League play-off semi-finals, scheduled for Friday 16 and Saturday 17 September, will proceed as arranged.

“As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Betfred Super League Awards, which was scheduled to take place at Headingley Stadium on the evening of Monday September 19 will now take place at the same venue on Tuesday September 20.”

The RFL postponed Friday’s Betfred Championship fixture between Sheffield Eagles and Dewsbury Rams.

Golf

Screen on 1st tee scrolling through various pictures of the Queen and tributes from players @bmwpga pic.twitter.com/uF3nE95VdU — Phil Casey (@pcaseysafc) September 10, 2022

Play at the BMW PGA Championship restarted as a 54-hole event on Saturday morning, having been suspended on Thursday and cancelled on Friday.

Formula One

Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix will go ahead as scheduled with a minute’s silence planned before the race.

Horse racing

British racing remains in mourning today regarding the death of Her Majesty The Queen. As an ongoing mark of respect it has been determined that, alongside the cancellation of fixtures on 8 and 9 September, all racing will also be cancelled tomorrow, Saturday 10 September. pic.twitter.com/7COzAMCUnL — British Horseracing Authority (@BHAHorseracing) September 9, 2022

The final day of the Cazoo St Leger Festival at Doncaster on Saturday was switched to Sunday.

Racing at Southwell and Chelmsford on Thursday evening was abandoned. The BHA also announced the meetings scheduled for Friday – including the third day of the St Leger meeting at Doncaster – were cancelled.

Athletics

Both the Great North Run and Parkrun events continued this weekend as scheduled. Organisers cancelled the Great North Run’s 5k sister event on Friday but Sunday’s half marathon went ahead.

Cycling

A further update from the @AJBell Tour of Britain. pic.twitter.com/EVl3Wr9WRh — AJ Bell Tour of Britain ?? (@TourofBritain) September 8, 2022

Friday’s Tour of Britain stage was promptly cancelled and later on Thursday evening the rest of the tour, which was set to finish on the Isle of Wight on Sunday, was called off entirely.

Boxing

The women’s world middleweight title fight between Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields was postponed after the British Boxing Board of Control cancelled all the weekend’s bouts as a mark of respect.

Tennis

Our Statement on the @DavisCup Group Stage to be hosted in Glasgow 13th – 18th September Guidance for recreational venues and players during the period of National Mourning can be found at https://t.co/dWnSqHtB1M pic.twitter.com/hKA0AWufUg — LTA (@the_LTA) September 9, 2022

Next week’s Davis Cup Finals tennis tournament in Glasgow will go ahead, the Lawn Tennis Association has confirmed.

The group stage event featuring Great Britain, the United States, the Netherlands and Kazakhstan is taking place at the Emirates Arena from September 13 to 18.