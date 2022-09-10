Notification Settings

US Open day 12: Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud to do battle for world number one

UK & international sportsPublished:

The story of the 12th day of action from Flushing Meadows.

Carlos Alcaraz lies on the court after beating Frances Tiafoe
Carlos Alcaraz lies on the court after beating Frances Tiafoe

Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud will do battle for the US Open trophy and world number one ranking on Sunday.

Ruud was a convincing four-set winner over Karen Khachanov while Alcaraz survived his third straight night session five-setter, beating American hope Frances Tiafoe.

Britain’s Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram successfully defended their men’s doubles title, beating another British player, Neal Skupski, and Dutchman Wesley Koolhof 7-6 (4) 7-5 in the final.

Carlos Alcaraz takes in reaching his first grand slam final
Carlos Alcaraz takes in reaching his first grand slam final (Charles Krupa/AP)

The women’s title will be decided on Saturday when world number one Iga Swiatek takes on Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur.

Swiatek is bidding for her third grand slam title and first away from the French Open while Wimbledon finalist Jabeur can claim a historic first slam crown for an African and Arab woman.

There is British interest in the wheelchair finals, where Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid are bidding for another men’s doubles title.

