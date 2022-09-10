On this day in 2016: Kadeena Cox wins medals in two sports at Paralympics

Kadeena Cox

Kadeena Cox won gold in the women’s C4/C5 500 metres time-trial to become the first Briton in 28 years to win medals in two sports at the same Paralympics.

The 25-year-old from Leeds, who had also claimed T38 100m bronze on the athletics track , emulated Isabel Barr’s success from 1988 in Seoul.

World champion Cox won gold in the velodrome in a world record of 35.716 seconds.

Kadeena Cox won Paralympic medals both in the Velodrome and on the athletics stadium (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The event was factored in her favour, so her time was rounded down to 34.598secs, but she was quicker than everyone else regardless.

“A lot of people thought I wouldn’t be able to and there were moments when I doubted myself,” said Cox.