Thomas Frank and Ange Postecoglou among early names linked with Brighton job

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is one of the names being linked with the Brighton job following Graham Potter's departure

Brighton are seeking a new manager after Graham Potter left to take over at Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The high-flying Seagulls sit fourth in the top flight following a strong start to the season on the back of a maiden top-half finish last term.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some potential contenders for the vacancy at Amex Stadium.

Ange Postecoglou

Australian Ange Postecoglou took charge of Celtic in 2021 (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic boss Postecoglou has emerged as the early frontrunner. The Australian helped the Hoops regain the Scottish Premiership title from bitter rivals Rangers in his first season at Parkhead, in addition to lifting the Scottish League Cup. Whether the 57-year-old would be willing to swap Champions League football for a crack at the Premier League remains to be seen.

Kjetil Knutsen

Kjetil Knutsen, pictured, enjoyed a memorable victory over Jose Mourinho last season (Liam McBurney/PA)

The 53-year-old’s name continues to crop up when Premier League vacancies arise. He has guided Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt to back-to-back titles and been named coach of the year three seasons in a row in his homeland. Knutsen gained wider recognition last season when he led the club to the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League, which included thumping Jose Mourinho’s Roma – the eventual winners – 6-1 in the group stage.

Thomas Frank

Brentford manager Thomas Frank (Nick Potts/PA)

The astute Dane’s reputation has rocketed during his successful spell with current club Brentford. Frank arrived in England as an unknown quantity but ended the Bees’ 74-year top-flight exile before masterminding a mid-table finish last term. A frosty relationship between Albion owner Tony Bloom and his Brentford counterpart Matthew Benham could prove a sticking point.

Nathan Jones

Luton manager Nathan Jones previously worked as a coach at Brighton (Mike Egerton/PA)