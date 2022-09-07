US Open day 9: Nick Kyrgios exits in bad-tempered loss to Karen Khachanov

Nick Kyrgios shows his frustration during his loss to Karen Khachanov

Nick Kyrgios exited the US Open in a bad-tempered five-set loss to Karen Khachanov.

Russian Khachanov pulled off a 7-5 4-6 7-5 6-7 (3) 6-4 victory just before 1am to reach his first grand slam semi-final, celebrating while Kyrgios destroyed two rackets and walked off court.

Khachanov will meet Casper Ruud for a place in the final while Ons Jabeur and Caroline Garcia set up a last-four clash in the women’s tournament.

Caroline Garcia leaps in delight (Charles Krupa/AP)

WTA Finals heading to Texas

The WTA has announced that its flagship event, the end-of-season finals, will be held at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, from October 31 to November 7.

A long-time, lucrative deal with Shenzhen in China has been disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic and concerns over the well-being of Peng Shuai but the WTA confirmed the intention is to return there next year.

Fallen seeds

Women: Coco Gauff (12)

Men: Matteo Berrettini (13), Nick Kyrgios (23)

Who’s up next?

The singles quarter-finals conclude on Wednesday, with Iga Swiatek the only former grand slam champion remaining in either draw.

The world number one will look to take another step towards a first slam title away from the French Open when she faces American Jessica Pegula while Karolina Pliskova meets Aryna Sabalenka.