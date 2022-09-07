Notification Settings

Serge Aurier becomes Nottingham Forest’s 22nd signing of the summer

UK & international sportsPublished:

The former Tottenham full-back will provide competition for Neco Williams.

Nottingham Forest have made former Tottenham defender Serge Aurier their 22nd signing of the summer, subject to visa approval.

The Ivory Coast right-back will provide competition for Neco Williams as Forest boss Steve Cooper continues to add strength in depth to his squad.

In a statement, Forest said they were “delighted” with the capture of Aurier, who made 24 appearances for Villareal last season as they reached the Champions League semi-finals.

Aurier joined Paris St Germain in 2015 and two years later moved to Tottenham, for whom he made 110 appearances during his four years in north London.

