Emma Raducanu to return to action in Slovenia after early US Open exit

Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu will return to action next week after taking a wild card into the WTA event in Portoroz, Slovenia.

The British number one’s defence of her US Open title ended with a first-round loss to Alize Cornet last week and she has decided to add an extra tournament to her calendar.

The event is on the lowest tier of WTA tournaments but has a relatively strong field, with Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and last year’s French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova also signed up.

Emma Raducanu, pictured, lost her first match in New York to Alize Cornet (PA)

Speaking after her defeat by Cornet, which will see her ranking fall from 11 to around 83, Raducanu said: “The most exciting thing is trying to do well at each of the different tournaments.

“Regardless of what it is, it sounds weird, but, US Open defending champion, obviously it would have been great to defend the title, but I want new experiences. In a way I’ve done that so I want another tournament.

“It doesn’t really matter what it is. I think any player would be happy to win a tournament. I think it makes a massive difference no matter what the level is.”