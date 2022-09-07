Alex Hales back in England squad for T20 World Cup as Jonny Bairstow replacement

Alex Hales has been recalled to the England T20 squad for the first time in over three years

Nottinghamshire batter Alex Hales has been recalled to the England squad for the T20 World Cup as a replacement for the injured Jonny Bairstow.

The 33-year-old will also be available for the upcoming tour of Pakistan, with Bairstow having sustained a serious leg injury in a “freak accident” on the golf course last week.

Hales has not played for England since March 2019. He failed a recreational drugs test and former England one-day captain Eoin Morgan said that had led to a “complete breakdown in trust”.

However, Hales’ form – along with Morgan’s retirement – has seen him force his way back into the selectors’ thoughts.