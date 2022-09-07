Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Alex Hales back in England squad for T20 World Cup as Jonny Bairstow replacement

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 33-year-old Nottinghamshire batter has not played for his country since March 2019.

Alex Hales has been recalled to the England T20 squad for the first time in over three years
Alex Hales has been recalled to the England T20 squad for the first time in over three years

Nottinghamshire batter Alex Hales has been recalled to the England squad for the T20 World Cup as a replacement for the injured Jonny Bairstow.

The 33-year-old will also be available for the upcoming tour of Pakistan, with Bairstow having sustained a serious leg injury in a “freak accident” on the golf course last week.

Hales has not played for England since March 2019. He failed a recreational drugs test and former England one-day captain Eoin Morgan said that had led to a “complete breakdown in trust”.

However, Hales’ form – along with Morgan’s retirement – has seen him force his way back into the selectors’ thoughts.

The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed his recall in a short team update issued on Wednesday morning.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News