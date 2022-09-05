The Premier League’s 100 Brazilians: From Fernandinho to Claudio Cacapa

Fernandinho and Claudio Cacapa

Manchester United forward Antony became the 100th Brazilian to feature in the Premier League when he made his debut in Sunday’s win over Arsenal.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the impact of his predecessors.

Most appearances

Willian, centre, is coming for the record held by Fernandinho, right (Adam Davy/PA)

Former Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho leads the way in Premier League appearances by a Brazilian player, but is set to be displaced this season.

Fernandinho made 264 league appearances for City before returning home to Athletico Paranaense this summer, and collected five titles along the way.

Fulham’s summer signing of former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian brought the second-most experienced Brazilian in the Premier League back into the fray, and his debut as a substitute against Tottenham was his 260th appearance as he looks to reclaim the record.

Midfielder Lucas Leiva made 247 appearances for Liverpool, with current Reds forward Roberto Firmino now just 11 behind. Defender David Luiz played 213 times in the competition for Chelsea and Arsenal.

Willian is set to reclaim his appearance record from Fernandinho (PA graphic)

They are the only players to rack up 200-plus appearances but could be joined this season by Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, currently seventh with 188 appearances, Tottenham forward Richarlison (178, eighth) and Aston Villa playmaker Philippe Coutinho (177, ninth).

Antony was the sixth Brazilian debutant in the competition this season after team-mate Casemiro, Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto, Villa’s Diego Carlos, West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta and Nottingham Forest’s Renan Lodi.

Former Chelsea midfielders Mineiro and Lucas Piazon, QPR loanee Bruno Perone, Everton midfielder Anderson Silva and City defender Glauber never made it past a solitary Premier League outing.

Most goals

Roberto Firmino is the top-scoring Brazilian (PA graphic)

Two of this season’s in-form players top the Brazilian scoring chart in the Premier League.

Firmino’s brace against Bournemouth took him to 100 Liverpool goals in all competitions and his strike in the 2-1 win over Newcastle that followed was his 74th in the league – 13 clear of any of his countrymen.

Arsenal’s summer signing from Manchester City Gabriel Jesus has 61 Premier League goals, the only man other than Firmino over 50 – though more could follow this season.

Antony is the 65th Brazilian to score in the Premier League (Martin Rickett/PA)

Third-placed Richarlison has made a bright start to his Spurs career after moving from Everton and needs only two more goals for a half-century, while Coutinho is only two goals further back. Willian rounds out the top five but would need 12 goals to reach 50 this season, having never hit double figures before.

Of the 100 Brazilians to have played in the Premier League, Antony is the 65th to score.

Twenty of those have scored only one or two goals apiece – a number that includes Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker along with the likes of Claudio Cacapa, Isaias and Douglas Rinaldi.

Clubs

Roberto Firmino has helped give Liverpool the highest-scoring Brazilian contingent in the Premier League (Martin Rickett/PA)

Chelsea and Manchester City have fielded the most Brazilian players, 13 apiece, with Arsenal just behind on 12 – and ready to move level at the top should teenager Marquinhos earn a debut.

Liverpool’s seven Brazilians have combined for 989 Premier League appearances and with Arthur waiting in the wings to become the eighth, they could hit 1,000 as soon as October 1’s clash with Brighton should he join Fabinho, Alisson and Firmino in featuring regularly in the next three games.

Chelsea follow on 941 Brazilian appearances, with 872 for City and 703 for Arsenal before a large drop-off to United on 445.