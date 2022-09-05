Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fury calls out Joshua and Serena enjoys retirement – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

.

Tyson Fury called out Anthony Joshua
Tyson Fury called out Anthony Joshua

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 5.

Football

Gary Neville shared his thoughts on Manchester United’s owners.

Cristiano Ronaldo met the fans.

Dele Alli had a mixed night.

Aaron Ramsey reflected on Nice’s derby defeat to Monaco.

Marcus Rashford was impressed.

John Terry was pleased to see Chelsea tie down Reece James to a new deal.

Boxing

Tyson Fury called out Anthony Joshua.

Fury also helped Joseph Parker deliver a message.

Tennis

Serena enjoyed the life of retirement.

Liam Broady was kept up by a thunderstorm.

Ajla Tomljanovic celebrated reaching the US Open quarter-finals.

As did Cocu Gauff…

…and Caroline Garcia.

Golf

Justin Rose is looking forward to home comforts.

Curling

Eve Muirhead turned her attention to a new sport as she enjoys retirement.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton vowed to keep fighting.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News