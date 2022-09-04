Notification Settings

Wolves confirm Sasa Kalajdzic damaged cruciate ligament injury on his debut

The striker was replaced at half-time in the win over Southampton.

Sasa Kalajdzic

Striker Sasa Kalajdzic suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during his Wolves debut on Saturday, the club have revealed.

The 6ft 7in Austrian had only arrived at Compton Park from Stuttgart on Wednesday, having signed a five-year, £15million deal with Wolves.

But Kalajdzic’s first game for his new side’s 1-0 victory over Southampton was short-lived after he experienced knee pain in the first half, forcing Bruno Lage to replace his new signing for the second period.

“Sasa felt a pain in his knee late in the first half against Southampton. Unfortunately, scans reveal an anterior cruciate injury and he will see a knee specialist (on Monday),” said a medical spokesperson for the club.

“We now need to support Sasa in his recovery and further updates will follow.”

The spokesperson also provided an update on Raul Jimenez, who was ruled out of action before kick-off.

They added: “Raul’s pre-season was interrupted by a knee injury which means that he is still building his resilience and his ability to recover quickly during periods of match congestion.

“It was felt that his body needed a few more days to recover after he felt a pain in his groin during the warm-up and we did not want to put him at increased risk of injury.”

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

