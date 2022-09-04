US Open day 6: Dan Evans out but Cameron Norrie to take on Andrey Rublev

Cameron Norrie is the last British singles player standing at the US Open after he defeated Holger Rune and Dan Evans lost out to Marin Cilic.
Norrie is yet to drop a set and will take on Russia’s Andrey Rublev, who survived a deciding tie-break against Denis Shapovalov, in his first fourth-round match at Flushing Meadows.
Rafael Nadal extended his unbeaten record against Richard Gasquet to 18-0 while Iga Swiatek recovered from 4-1 down in the second set to beat Lauren Davis 6-3 6-4.
Picture of the day
Point of the day
Waving goodbye
Starting them young
Fallen seeds
Women: Garbine Muguruza (9), Belinda Bencic (13)
Men: Diego Schwartzman (14), Denis Shapovalov (19), Dan Evans (20), Lorenzo Musetti (26), Holger Rune (28)
Who’s up next?
The match of the day on Sunday comes at night on Arthur Ashe Stadium, when defending champion Daniil Medvedev takes on Nick Kyrgios.
With Serena Williams now headed off into retirement, top billing in the bottom half of the draw goes to Coco Gauff, who meets Zhang Shuai, and Ons Jabeur, who takes on Veronika Kudermetova.
In doubles, defending champions Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram bid to reach the quarter-finals when they take on Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini.