Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Friday’s sporting social – Gilmour joins Brighton and Toone celebrates birthday

UK & international sportsPublished:

Dan James was ready for a new challenge.

Billy Gilmour
Billy Gilmour

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 2.

Football

Brighton unveiled their new signing in style.

Billy Gilmour said goodbye to Chelsea.

Ella Toone was celebrating her birthday.

Joachim Andersen dressed to impress.

Alan Shearer was having none of it.

Another win for United.

Darwin Nunez was ready.

Dan James was ready for a new challenge.

Tennis

Rafael Nadal was left with battle scars from his US Open win.

Cricket

England’s Izzy Wong was on Radio 1.

Sachin doesn’t like it, he loves it!

Emma Lamb reflected on the Hundred.

Boxing

No days off for AJ.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News