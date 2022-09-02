Notification Settings

Fly-half Fin Smith demands answers from Worcester over unpaid wages

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Warriors claim that a complication with the bank’s automated system has led to the delay.

A Worcester sign on the stadium

Fly-half Fin Smith has demanded answers from Worcester as the squad still wait to be paid the wages promised to them on Wednesday.

The Warriors claim that a complication with the bank’s automated system has led to the delay, but a number of players have issued breach of contract notices that enable them to leave if they do not receive their salaries for August within 14 days.

England Under-20 star Smith, a target for Northampton, took part in a co-ordinated social media campaign on Friday morning which players and management called for the club to be saved.

“We’re just really frustrated now. We haven’t been paid, we don’t feel like we’re getting what we deserve as a group so we need answers,” said Smith on a video released on Twitter.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

