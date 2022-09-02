Fly-half Fin Smith demands answers from Worcester over unpaid wages

A Worcester sign on the stadium

Fly-half Fin Smith has demanded answers from Worcester as the squad still wait to be paid the wages promised to them on Wednesday.

The Warriors claim that a complication with the bank’s automated system has led to the delay, but a number of players have issued breach of contract notices that enable them to leave if they do not receive their salaries for August within 14 days.

England Under-20 star Smith, a target for Northampton, took part in a co-ordinated social media campaign on Friday morning which players and management called for the club to be saved.