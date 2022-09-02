British tennis stars keep up efforts at US Open as Nadal recovers to advance

Dan Evans moves into the third round

Britain’s fine US Open efforts continued on Thursday as Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans both won to make it four men through to the third round for the first time in professional tennis history.

Rafael Nadal survived a scare in the final match of the day, coming from a set and 4-2 down to defeat Fabio Fognini, while women’s top seed Iga Swiatek had a much more comfortable time of it against former champion Sloane Stephens.

There was defeat, though, in the doubles for Serena and Venus Williams in what looks set to be their final appearance together.

Picture of the day

Christopher Eubanks strikes a flamboyant backhand in his defeat by Jannik Sinner (Seth Wenig/AP)

Stat of the day

4 British men are in Grand Slam 3R for 2nd time in Open Era. 2022 #USOpen: @JackDraper0, Dan Evans, @Andy_Murray, @Cam_Norrie 1997 @Wimbledon: Tim Henman, @_MarkPetchey, Andrew Richardson, @GregRusedski1 Last time at @USOpen was 1933 US Championships: Avory, Lee, Perry, Wilde — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) September 1, 2022

Tweet of the day

First day of retirement, enjoying my sixpack while it lasts! pic.twitter.com/io3IymUa5h — Andrea Petkovic (@andreapetkovic) September 1, 2022

Comeback of the day

ALL❤️ Aryna Sabalenka fights back from 6-2, 5-1, down to take down Kanepi! pic.twitter.com/iypJDmZdzA — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2022

SpongeBob Norrie

“One friend texted me, saying, ‘Well done, SpongeBob’,” said Norrie. “Then I stole that. I think it’s tough to look good in the yellow, but I’m doing my best. SpongeBob keep rolling.”

Fallen seeds

Women: Paula Badosa (4), Ekaterina Alexandrova (28)

Men: Hubert Hurkacz (8), Grigor Dimitrov (17), Borna Coric (25), Miomir Kecmanovic (32)

Who’s up next?

Serena Williams will be back out on Arthur Ashe on Friday (Seth Wenig/AP)

Serena takes on her next singles challenge in the night session on Arthur Ashe when she meets Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.

Earlier in the day, Andy Murray takes on Matteo Berrettini bidding to reach the fourth round of a slam for the first time since hip surgery while Jack Draper has another opportunity against 27th seed Karen Khachanov.