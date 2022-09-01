Idrissa Gana Gueye returns to Everton from Paris St Germain for undisclosed fee

Idrissa Gana Gueye

Idrissa Gana Gueye is back at Everton after signing a two-year deal to return to Goodison Park from Paris St Germain for an undisclosed fee.

The 32-year-old made 108 appearances for Everton between 2016 and 2019 before moving to the French capital, where he won two league titles and four domestic cups, as well as a runners-up medal in the 2020 Champions League final.

“There is no better feeling than coming back home,” Gana told the club’s website. “I am very happy to be here at Everton again, to help and to work hard. I’ll give my soul to this team…

“For me, it’s special. I told PSG if I am going to leave it will be for one team – and that was Everton.

“It was not a difficult decision for me because I love this club. That’s why I had to come home. It’s a pleasure for me to be back and hopefully we will have a good season because we have to go and try to achieve our goals.”

Gana was a popular player on Merseyside during his first spell, runner-up in the club’s player of the season vote in his first season and sharing the players’ player award in his last.

His energetic style in midfield should fill a void for Frank Lampard, who will also hope his familiarity with the club will allow him to settle quickly in a side still seeking their first Premier League win of the season as they go into the weekend’s Merseyside derby.

“We are delighted to add a player of Idrissa’s quality and experience to the squad,” Lampard said. “We have been eager to strengthen our midfield options and his attributes will undoubtedly benefit the squad.

“Idrissa has played at the highest level of football. Evertonians know all about his tireless work-rate and the value he brings to a team, and we are looking forward to him bringing all of that now he’s back at the club.”