Football rumours: Everton and Leeds join Cody Gakpo chase

Laywin Kurzawa to Fulham, deal now done and completed. Full agreement in principle — gonna be a loan deal, no buy option and no permanent move. Kurzawa will fly to London today. Here we go. ?⚪️⚫️ #FulhamFC

There are issues with Justin Kluivert work permit, deal in stand-by now. pic.twitter.com/ZbpMMSGOTX

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2022