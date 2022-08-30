Zimbabwe coach Dave Houghton thinks Gary Ballance may switch allegiance

Gary Ballance could ponder a switch from England to Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe coach Dave Houghton believes former England batter Gary Ballance could be tempted into switching his allegiance to his birth country.

Harare-born Ballance represented Zimbabwe at under-19 level but moved to England to complete his schooling and went on to don the Three Lions in 23 Tests and 16 one-day internationals between 2014 and 2017.

Last year he was suspended from selection indefinitely by the England and Wales Cricket Board after being accused by former Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq of racial abuse. The 32-year-old met Rafiq in London last week to apologise in person for his “unacceptable” language.

The requisite three years have passed since Ballance last wore England colours, so he could be eligible to pursue an international future with Zimbabwe. A long-standing family relationship with Houghton, whose wife is the cousin of Ballance’s father, may make the move even more inviting.

Speaking ahead of his team’s second one-day international against Australia, Houghton said: “I’ve known Gary since he was a kid and I speak to him reasonably regularly.

Ballance played 39 times for England (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I don’t think Gary would be against coming back to play for Zimbabwe but he’s still got to sort out things in England. I think he’s probably got another eight to nine good years in him, so if he wants to come back we certainly won’t turn him away.”