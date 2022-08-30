Parker sacking causes stir as Serena send-off starts – Tuesday’s sporting social

Scott Parker

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 30.

Football

Bournemouth’s sacking of Scott Parker caused a stir.

Gets them promoted….Beat Villa & lose to City, Arsenal & Liverpool ? Madness! https://t.co/qiJNTdQYqM — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 30, 2022

This makes no sense. Wins promotion. Takes 3 points off Villa, then loses to Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool. This can only be a falling out re transfer policy, surely. https://t.co/6uQiWv26oR — Gary Lineker ?? (@GaryLineker) August 30, 2022

Kevin De Bruyne laughed in his critics’ faces.

Kammy bumped into two famous pals.

Tennis

Serena Williams’ US Open send-off began in style

we here. watching the ?. I love you @serenawilliams pic.twitter.com/VGMBT3LbUN — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) August 29, 2022

She was honoured by TIME magazine.

There was a love-in with Lewis Hamilton.

Cricket

Virat Kohli hit the gym.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton was feeling appreciative.

Always good to take the scenic route.