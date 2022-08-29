Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo looks into Chelsea move

Serie A side Salernitana are set to sign Austrian centre back Flavius Daniliuc from OGC Nice, medical will take place on Monday. Full agreement on €5m deal. ??? #transfers

Daniliuc, already in Italy to sign the contract – huge one for Salernitana. pic.twitter.com/bDLoPGyJ34

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2022