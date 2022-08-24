Notification Settings

Scottish mountain biker Rab Wardell dies in sleep at age of 37

UK & international sportsPublished:

Scottish Cycling confirmed on Tuesday evening that Wardell died in his sleep, aged 37.

Rab Wardell died in his sleep on Monday evening
Rab Wardell died in his sleep on Monday evening

Scottish mountain biker Rab Wardell has died just days after winning the Scottish MTB XC Championships.

Scottish Cycling confirmed on Tuesday evening that Wardell died in his sleep, aged 37.

It said in a statement on Twitter: “We are devastated to confirm the news that international mountain biker & former employee, Rab Wardell, has passed away today.

“We have very little information at this stage, but we send our love & support to his family, friends & all those in our community who knew him.

“We ask that you respect Rab’s family’s privacy at this incredibly sad time.”

Wardell won the elite men’s title at Kirroughtree Forest on Sunday overcoming several punctures to win on the final lap.

He appeared on BBC Scotland’s The Nine programme on Monday evening to talk about his victory but died later that night.

