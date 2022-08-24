Fury sets deadline and Kerber announces pregnancy – Wednesday’s sporting social

It's the final match of the 1988/89 season. We have a chance of winning the title. But we must beat Liverpool. By two goals. At Anfield. No team has done it since February 1986.

We’re 1-0 up in stoppage time. Thomas is charging through the midfield. It's up for grabs now… pic.twitter.com/dBlS9MPh2F

