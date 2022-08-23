Notification Settings

Demarai Gray effort enough as Everton edge Carabao Cup win at Fleetwood

UK & international sportsPublished:

Demarai Gray in action for Everton
Everton scraped through to the third round of the Carabao Cup with a tough 1-0 victory at League One side Fleetwood.

A first-half goal from Demarai Gray, who was a late addition to the Everton starting line-up after Tom Davies was injured in the warm-up, gave Frank Lampard’s side a victory they had to work hard for.

Everton had the better start with Dwight McNeil wasting a glorious chance to open the scoring early in the game before Gray struck in the 28th minute after the visitors made the most of Brendan Wiredu’s mistake at the back.

Fleetwood worked hard and caused the Toffees some problems with highly-rated youngster Cian Hayes forcing Asmir Begovic into a smart save on the stroke of half-time.

The goalkeeper then had to react sharply to tip over a header from his own defender Reece Welch five minutes into the second half.

Hayes continued to cause Everton’s defence problems down the right and forced another fine save from Begovic low to his left as Scott Brown’s side searched for a leveller.

The visitors’ best moment of the second period came when Nathan Patterson tested Jakub Stolarczyk on the hour but they failed to add to their opener and held on for a narrow win.

