Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

The sporting weekend in pictures

UK & international sportsPublished:

A six-goal thriller at Newcastle and boxing drama in Jeddah were among the highlights.

Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola

Arsenal are top of the Premier League following a third straight win, while defending champions Manchester City drew 3-3 with Newcastle in a pulsating contest at St James’ Park.

Anthony Joshua acknowledged he let himself down with his erratic behaviour in the immediate aftermath of his thrilling defeat by Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia, the heavyweight boxer saying he acted “out of pure passion and emotion”.

Great Britain’s men won gold in the 4x100m relay final, but defeat for the women enabled Germany to top the medals table at the European Championships in Munich.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Kieran Trippier
Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier, right, had a red card for his foul on Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne overturned by VAR (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel appears dejected following his side’s 3-0 defeat at Leeds (Nigel French/PA)
Gabriel Jesus
Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus scores, only to see it ruled out for offside, during his side’s 3-0 win at Bournemouth (Steven Paston/PA)
Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua, left, and Oleksandr Usyk in action during their world heavyweight fight in Saudi Arabia (Nick Potts/PA)
Kelly Hodgkinson
Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson celebrates winning the women’s 800m final at the European Championships in Munich (Sven Hoppe/DPA)
Men's relay
Great Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith, Lewis Davey, Charles Dobson and Alex Haydock-Wilson celebrate winning gold in the 4x400m relay in the European Championships in Munich (Marius Becker/DPA)
Tom Weiskopf
Tom Weiskopf, who has died at the age of 79, won the Open Championship at Troon in 1973 (PA Archive)
Jack Laugher
Britain’s Anthony Harding and Jack Laugher dive during the synchronised 3m springboard final in the European Aquatics Championships in Rome (Domenico Stinellis/AP)
Sam Bennett
Ireland’s Sam Bennett, wearing the best sprinter’s green jersey, wins stage three in the Vuelta a Espana (Peter Dejong/AP)
Patrick Cantlay
Patrick Cantlay reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole before winning the BMW Championship for the second year running (Julio Cortez/AP)
UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News