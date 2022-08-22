Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ellen White calls it a day and Casemiro says goodbye – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.

Ellen White and Casemiro
Ellen White and Casemiro

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 22.

Football

Football said goodbye to Ellen White.

Real Madrid said goodbye to Manchester United-bound Casemiro.

An emotional moment for the Brazilian midfielder.

A milestone for Bukayo Saka.

The Rooneys took in NYC.

Gary Neville showed his support.

Boxing

Have you guessed it? That’s right, former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton took his spot in dictionary corner.

Athletics

Some time off for Eilish McColgan.

Morgan Lake reflected on her season.

Golf

Justin Rose was looking forward.

Cricket

A big moment for Alex Hales.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News