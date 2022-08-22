Chris Smalling’s header seals Roma’s second straight win of new Serie A campaign

Chris Smalling

Chris Smalling’s header sealed Roma’s second straight win of the new Serie A campaign.

The former Manchester United centre-back nodded home Lorenzo Pellegrini’s cross midway through the second half to extend the unbeaten start for Jose Mourinho’s men.

Juventus were held to a frustrating goalless draw at Sampdoria, with The Old Lady dropping to fourth in the table – one place below Roma.

Another important 3 points ✅ with an amazing atmosphere ?. Already thinking about Saturday ?? @OfficialASRoma ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/RFzbMJfrxc — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) August 22, 2022

Cristhian Stuani’s low finish set Girona en route to a 3-1 LaLiga win over 10-man Getafe.

The Uruguay striker drilled the hosts into the lead, before Domingos Duarte’s own goal put Girona two goals to the good.

Valentin Castellanos effectively killed the game just past the hour, firing in Girona’s third effort after latching onto Yangel Herrera’s through-ball.

Enes Unal had seen a goal for Getafe chalked off by VAR just minutes earlier.

Unal did find the net for a goal that counted in the final quarter however, drilling home in what only proved a consolation.

In the seventh minute of added time Fabrizio Angileri was sent off for Getafe, compounding a tough night for the visitors.

Almeria shook off the red card for Alex Centelles to grind out a 1-1 draw at Elche.

Umar Sadiq headed Almeria into an early lead, the Nigeria forward converting Lucas Robertone’s cross.

Alex Collado drilled Elche back level on the half-hour though, after latching onto Roger Marti’s pass.

Centelles was sent off two minutes later, leaving Almeria to battle the majority of the match a man light.