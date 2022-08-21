Notification Settings

Look at me now – Leon Edwards stuns Kamaru Usman to win UFC welterweight title

UK & international sportsPublished:

Edwards is only the second Briton to become a UFC champion, following Michael Bisping in 2016.

Leon Edwards celebrates after beating Kamaru Usman
Leon Edwards celebrates after beating Kamaru Usman

Great Britain’s Leon Edwards claimed the UFC welterweight title with a stunning victory over Kamaru Usman in Salt Lake City sealed by a last-minute head kick.

The 30-year-old challenger had been on course for defeat at Vivint Arena before unleashing a left high kick in the final round that sent Usman crashing to the canvas.

Edwards, who lost to Usman in 2015, is only the second Briton to become a UFC champion, following Michael Bisping in 2016.

He said in his post-fight octagon interview: “I can’t put it into words. It’s been a long four years. They all doubted me, they all said I couldn’t do it. Look at me now!

“I’m from the trenches, I’m built like this. I go until the battle is done.

“I do it for everyone coming behind me. I told you it was possible. We can win a belt, from the UK. Look at me now. I told you I could do it.

“God is on my side. I said it all week, I felt like this is my moment. Everything that happened in the past – two years out, the pandemic, all of it. They all said I couldn’t come back and do it.

“There is no ring rust. Now look at me, the champion of the world. I was born in Jamaica with nothing, look at me now.”

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor wrote on Twitter: “An amazing scene to witness! Huge congrats Leon! A real good, solid and dedicated mixed martial artist!

“The UK’s second only UFC champion! Incredible! Congrats mate!”

