GB celebrate gymnastics men’s team gold at the European Championships

Joe Fraser with his gold medal at the European Championships in Munich

All-round champion Joe Fraser helped Britain win the team gymnastics gold at the European Championships in Munich.

Fraser, who had overcome fitness issues to claim three golds at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham – his home city, lead a superb collective performance from the British quartet as James Hall, Jake Jarman, Courtney Tulloch and Giarnni Regini-Moran delivered with a total score of 254.295.

Britain finished ahead of Italy (247.494), while Turkey (246.162) took bronze following the six rotations of floor, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars and horizontal bar.

It was a first all-round European title for Great Britain since 2012.

Fraser, 23, paid tribute to the combined efforts of the squad. “The way we pulled together today really showed our character,” Fraser told BBC Sport.

“We have worked for weeks and weeks, for months and months together through the tough times, the good.

“To deliver the routines we did today under that amount of pressure, I am proud of each and every one of us.”

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS ? Great Britain secure gold in the Artistic Gymnastics Men's Team final in Munich ?#Munich2022 pic.twitter.com/8KHyEpDym7 — Team GB (@TeamGB) August 20, 2022

Hall added: “It has just been a pleasure. I enjoyed every moment of going around with these guys, they kept me calm when I felt like I was a nervous wreck.

“It has just been fun and enjoyable, and to be rewarded with this (gold medal) is a dream come true. Now I have got the set – and it only took me five years.”

Britain will also have interest in the individual finals on Sunday.

Fraser qualified in the pommel horse and parallel bars while Regini-Moran (floor, vault and parallel bars), Tulloch (vault and rings), Hall (high bar) and Jarman (floor) will also return to action at the Olympiahalle.

“Everyone wants to do their job tomorrow and whatever comes off the back of that is a success,” Fraser added.

Due to a storm warning in Munich, the remaining canoe sprint competitions for today, 20 Aug have been postponed to tomorrow. #Munich2022______ Aufgrund einer Unwetterwarnung werden die restlichen Kanu-Rennsport Wettkämpfe von heute, den 20.08.2022, auf morgen verschoben. pic.twitter.com/junGupm17s — Munich2022 (@ECMunich2022) August 20, 2022

In the sprint events at the Olympic Regatta Centre, Bethany Gill and Afton Fitzhenry finished sixth in the women’s canoe double 500 metres.

Deborah Kerr and Emma Russell were seventh in the kayak double 500m final while Daniel Johnson placed eighth in the men’s kayak single 1,000m.

The 5,000m finals in both single categories – which feature Matthew and Melissa Johnson as well as Anna Palmer – were rescheduled to Sunday because of a storm warning in the area.