Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele joins Napoli on loan for rest of season

Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has joined Napoli on loan for the rest of the season, with an option to make the move permanent.

Frenchman Ndombele joined Spurs from Lyon during the summer of 2019, going on to make a total of 91 appearances and scoring 10 goals.

After finding first-team chances limited under Antonio Conte, Ndombele, 25, spent the second half of last season back in Ligue 1 with Lyon.