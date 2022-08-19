Nottingham Forest complete signing of Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves

Morgan Gibbs-White is Nottingham Forest's 16th summer signing

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves for an undisclosed fee, reported to be an initial £25million which could rise to over £40m with add-ons.

Midfielder Gibbs-White, 22, becomes Forest’s 16th summer signing as head coach Steve Cooper continues to revamp his squad following Premier League promotion.

Forest announced on their official website: “Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm the signing of Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves.

“The attacking midfielder has signed a five-year-deal at The City Ground.”

Former Swansea boss Cooper and Gibbs-White are reunited as the latter spent the first half of the 2020/21 season on loan at the Liberty Stadium.

The pair also worked together during Cooper’s spell in charge of England Under-17s, who won the U17 World Cup in 2017.

Gibbs-White was on loan at Sheffield United last season and started in both of Wolves’ first two Premier League games in this campaign.

Forest confirmed the current England Under-21 international will wear the number 10 shirt.