Cameron Norrie sails into Western and Southern Open quarter-finals

Cameron Norrie cruised into the quarter-finals of the Western and Southern Open with a dominant win over American wild card Ben Shelton.

The British ninth seed was untouchable in the first set, dominating his 229th ranked opponent’s service game to take the set to love.

Another win for @cam_norrie ? Cameron Norrie cruises past Ben Shelton to secure his place in the quarter-finals ?@CincyTennis | #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/mUMwNMN708 — ATP Tour (@atptour) August 19, 2022

Although Shelton was able to hold serve twice in the second set, he was ultimately no match for Norrie’s all-around game.

Norrie wrapped up the 6-0 6-2 result in just 58 minutes to book a clash with Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz.