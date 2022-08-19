Notification Settings

Cameron Norrie sails into Western and Southern Open quarter-finals

Published:

The 26-year-old wrapped up his third-round match in just 58 minutes to book a clash with Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz.

Cameron Norrie walks off court with his bag

Cameron Norrie cruised into the quarter-finals of the Western and Southern Open with a dominant win over American wild card Ben Shelton.

The British ninth seed was untouchable in the first set, dominating his 229th ranked opponent’s service game to take the set to love.

Although Shelton was able to hold serve twice in the second set, he was ultimately no match for Norrie’s all-around game.

Norrie wrapped up the 6-0 6-2 result in just 58 minutes to book a clash with Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz.

The 19-year-old eclipsed Marin Cilic in three sets in the third round and could overtake Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev for the second spot in the ATP rankings with victory in Cincinnati.

UK & international sports

