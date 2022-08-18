Sweden international Lina Hurtig makes Arsenal move

Lina Hurtig has joined Arsenal from Juventus

Arsenal have signed striker Lina Hurtig from Juventus.

The 26-year-old, who played for Sweden in Euro 2022, becomes the second summer signing for the Gunners after joining on a permanent deal.

She told the club’s official website: “It feels so great – I’m very happy to be here. I’ve always, always wanted to play in England, and I’ve always been interested in English football, so it’s super exciting for me to be here.

I’m passing the phone to ______ ? pic.twitter.com/t1RdaJ8aVB — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) August 18, 2022

“I know Arsenal are a great club, with great players and lots of quality, so I think I will enjoy it here.”

Head coach Jonas Eidevall added: “Lina is an excellent forward who will bring power and dynamism to our game. She has shone in the Champions League and international tournaments and we are delighted that she will be lining up for Arsenal moving forward.”