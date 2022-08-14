Notification Settings

Manchester City’s sunscreen ban ‘very worrying’ – skin cancer charity

Published:

City told a supporter that “sun cream will not be permitted on entry into the stadium.”

Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth – Premier League – Etihad Stadium

Manchester City have been criticised by a skin cancer charity after fans were told they could not take sun cream to the Etihad Stadium.

City’s supporter services team responded to a fan’s enquiry on Twitter prior to Saturday’s Premier League match against Bournemouth, where temperatures reached 31C, by saying: “Sun cream will not be permitted on entry into the stadium.

“We advise supporters to apply this before coming and to bring a hat and water.”

Melanoma UK, the country’s leading melanoma patient organisation, branded City’s policy “disappointing” and “very worrying”.

It said: “Really? You won’t allow sunscreen into the stadium? What is the explanation?

“You must be aware of the increase in skin cancers and the danger of UVA & UVB? Not here to criticise, but this is very worrying. Happy to work with you in awareness. Many footballers have had melanoma.

City’s players had a drinks break as temperatures soared (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Your supporter services team have got this wrong. You cannot expect a stadium full of fans (many of them children) not to have sunscreen with them.

“Help protect them – link up with someone who can provide the sunscreen inside the stadium. This is so disappointing.”

City have been contacted for comment.

