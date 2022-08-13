Jurgen Klopp does not want a repeat of Liverpool’s slow start to the season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on the touchline

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has not made a fuss about the issue of his side’s slow start to the Premier League season but is keen to avoid any repetition.

The first half of last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Fulham, in which they had to come from behind twice, was such a poor performance the Reds boss was initially critical of the players’ attitude.

Klopp is confident, however, the squad will have got the message by the time they face Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday night.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has not dwelt on last weekend’s poor first half at Fulham (Hendrik Schmidt/DPA)

“Addressed? Of course, after the game directly,” said Klopp when asked whether the matter had been dealt with in detail.

“With my English, I’m not sure if ‘attitude’ is the right thing but we had a slow start, I didn’t like the start at all.

“I saw then the attitude to fight back but that’s a different thing. It’s better you have a high-intense, high-concentrated, lively start in a football game than not.

“So if I make now a big fuss of it and talk every day about it, imagine that? That would be strange as well.

“We try to make sure we are ready for this game. We were more often ready than not and that’s what we have to be again, nothing else.

“Having a slow start doesn’t mean you have to start slow all the time or you will never do it again, but it’s a sign – use it as information, change it and go from there.”

One of the positives of last weekend’s match was the arrival of Darwin Nunez off the bench, scoring one and providing an assist for Mohamed Salah.

The Uruguay international had already proved his worth as a substitute, winning a penalty and scoring in the FA Community Shield and Klopp has liked what he has seen between Nunez and Salah so far.

“It’s a cool partnership, definitely,” added Klopp.

“It’s two players who are determined to score and be in the decisive areas – I mean behind the line, wherever the line is.

“It’s very helpful. Mo is in a really good moment and Darwin is settling in.”

Darwin Nunez has struck up an encouraging partnership Mohamed Salah (Adam Davy/PA)

Klopp admits he has no concerns with the way his side are attacking.

“I think Luis (Diaz) had two chances, one was post I think, or crossbar, and then got blocked in another situation so, a little bit of luck and then he would score and that would help him as well massively.