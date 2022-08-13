Notification Settings

Dan Evans drops a set but claws way back into Montreal semi-final

UK & international sportsPublished:

He will face Pablo Carreno Busta after the Spaniard defeated British qualifier Jack Draper in straight sets.

Daniel Evans, of Britain, celebrates his win over Tommy Paul

Dan Evans has reached his second ATP Masters semi-final after fighting his way back at the National Bank Open.

American Tommy Paul had a blistering start to take the first set, but the British number two took charge in the second to push ahead for a 1-6 6-3 6-4 victory.

“You wonder if it’s going to happen, if you are going to get into the match, and I got in,” said Evans after the singles and before he also won doubles.

“When I got ahead I really took it to Tommy and that’s been sort of my way throughout this week so far, and I went about it in a good way, I was fired up and I thought it was a good battle between me and Tommy.”

Pablo Carreno Busta, 31, became the only player in Montreal to avoid dropping a set as he knocked out Jack Draper to nix the possibility of an all-British semi-final by booking his spot against Evans.

The 20-year-old scrapped hard but the Spaniard dominated throughout to win 7-6 (4) 6-1, with his younger opponent left to appreciate a week in which he reached his first Masters quarter-final and took down world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The other semi-final will be contested between Hubert Hurkacz and Casper Ruud, after the former defeated Nick Kyrgios and the latter sent local favourite Felix Auger-Aliassime home.

