On this day in 2007: Tiger Woods wins US PGA Championship for second year in row

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods won the US PGA Championship for a second year in a row on this day in 2007 with a two-stroke victory over Woody Austin at Southern Hills.

The defending champion finished on eight under par after 72 holes in Oklahoma to clinch his 13th major title.

Runner-up Austin briefly threatened a final-day challenge but a birdie for Woods on the 15th saw a two-stroke lead open up again and it helped him retain his crown and win the tournament for a fourth time.

Southern Hills isn't new to Tiger Woods. His 63 at the 2007 PGA Championship highlights his lowest rounds in all majors. — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 16, 2022

Woods did not make the best of starts in Tulsa with a number of bogeys on the back nine seeing him shoot a one-over 71, which left him six shots off the lead.

It was a sensational second round which catapulted the American back into a familiar position at the top of the leaderboard.

Seven birdies gave Woods the chance of becoming the first player to shoot 62 in a major but his closing putt did a 360 around the cup before it stayed out.

A joint-lowest single-round score at a major championship of 63 was still enough to put the world’s number one in control and he never looked back.