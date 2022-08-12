Georgia Stanway sings and Nick Pope goes viral – Friday’s sporting social

Delighted to confirm I will be joining @SpursOfficial returning as an Academy coach and also club Ambassador. It’s no secret the love I have for the club, and I’m really excited to get started. Here’s to the new chapter #Family ​⚪? pic.twitter.com/3L2AHt9JoG

— Jermain Defoe OBE (@IAmJermainDefoe) August 12, 2022