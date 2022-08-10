IRFU bans transgender women and girls aged over 12 from female contact rugby

Shame on @IrishRugby for damaging the inclusive and welcoming spirit of rugby on this island.

We do not support this. The data does not support this.

A whole policy to exclude two players, because transphobic voices have shouted loudly. Let's shout louder. https://t.co/rs2q3ed8Ya

