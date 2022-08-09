Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Werner calls time on Blues career as Onana checks in – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

There was time for reflection after the Commonwealth Games.

Timo Werner
Timo Werner

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 9.

Football

Timo Werner said goodbye to the Chelsea fans.

Onana. That’s his name!

Alan Shearer reminisced.

Cricket

Virat Kohli congratulated India’s Commonwealth Games team.

Kate Cross reflected on the Commonwealth Games.

Boxing

Tyson Fury pounded the pavements.

Amir Khan wished Alexander Usyk well.

Tennis

Serena gave a nod to the future.

Nick Kyrgios was living the high life.

Athletics

Thunder Bolt not messing around.

Golf

Lee Westwood was on the course with some familiar faces.

Ian Poulter enjoyed the magnificent Marquess course.

Rugby union

A birthday in the Warburton household.

Motor racing

Charles Leclerc posed for GQ.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News