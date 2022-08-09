Werner calls time on Blues career as Onana checks in – Tuesday’s sporting social

Not how we hoped our CWG would finish – disappointing not to come away with a medal. But the support was unbelievable in Birmingham.. thank you ❤️

A lot of learnings for a young team and a great experience to be a part of a Commonwealths ? ??????? #B2022 #TeamEngland pic.twitter.com/oSXQM9acIa

— Kate Cross (@katecross16) August 9, 2022