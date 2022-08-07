Matt Hudson-Smith misses out on gold as Muzala Samukonga stuns 400m favourite

Matt Hudson-Smith

Matt Hudson-Smith lost out on gold as Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga stunned the 400m favourite at the Commonwealth Games.

The 27-year-old – on his home track – had to settle for silver as Samukonga made a late break in the final 50m to go from fifth to first.

He ran 44.66 seconds with British record holder Hudson-Smith crossing the line in 44.81 seconds.

He at least adds to the bronze he won at the World Championships last month in Eugene.

Such a tight finish ? A controlled race from @TeamEngland's @mattonthefloor earns him a 400m ? to go alongside his World Championships bronze ?#WhereItStarts #B2022 pic.twitter.com/RyaVNZPn9o — British Athletics (@BritAthletics) August 7, 2022

Yet it also continues his Commonwealth Games frustration after he was disqualified from the event in 2018 for running out of his lane.

Hudson-Smith will now look to defend the European title he won in 2018 when he runs in Munich later this month.