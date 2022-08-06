I love playing in Mexico – Cameron Norrie eyes up third ATP Tour title this year

Cameron Norrie

Defending champion Cameron Norrie set up a clash with world number one Daniil Medvedev in the Abierto de Tenis Mifel final with victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The British number one battled to a 6-4 3-6 6-3 victory over the Canadian second seed in two hours and 19 minutes in the second semi-final in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Norrie’s success, his first over Auger-Aliassime in five meetings, kept the third seed on course for a third ATP Tour title this year.

2⃣nd time in Los Cabos final! ??@cam_norrie takes out Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 for a spot in the final at @AbiertoLosCabos ?#ATC2022 pic.twitter.com/ABseTnEeHa — ATP Tour (@atptour) August 6, 2022

He will now face Medvedev, who saw off fourth seed Miomir Kecmanovic 7-6 6-1 to guarantee top spot in the world rankings until at least the end of the US Open next month.

Norrie told reporters: “You always want to defend the title but it is complicated. The start was difficult but I played very well after losing the second set.