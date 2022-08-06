Notification Settings

FPL woe for Richards and Crouch – Saturday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Elsewhere, Rio Ferdinand received an unusual request from an autograph hunter.

Micah Richards

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 6.

Football

Micah Richards celebrated prematurely in fantasy football.

But he was still doing better than Peter Crouch.

And Japhet Tanganga.

Jamie Carragher bloody loves football.

Rio Ferdinand had an unusual request.

Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka were happy with Arsenal’s night’s work.

Everton’s thoughts were with Ben Godfrey.

England celebrated Jamaica Independence Day.

Middlesbrough’s first half did not impress their former striker.

Cricket

What a performance.

Sam Billings wanted some advice.

Pat Cummins was out in the fresh air.

Tennis

Genie Bouchard got closer.

Rugby union

Will Carling heaped praise on Australia captain Michael Hooper following his decision to withdraw from his side’s clash with Argentina.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

