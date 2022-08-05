Matty Lee and Noah Williams defy cramp to claim Commonwealth gold

Matty Lee, left, and Noah Williams with their gold medals

Matty Lee revealed that he and partner Noah Williams were suffering with cramp as they won gold in the men’s 10-metre synchronised platform event on Friday.

The pair topped the leaderboard after facing close competition from Canada and Australia, who placed second and third, respectively.

Williams has already tasted success in the the 10-metre synchronised, winning a silver medal with Matthew Dixon on the Gold Coast in 2018.

Facial expressions worthy of gold medals, don't you think!? ?@mattydiver and Noah Williams secure yet another diving gold for @TeamEngland at Sandwell!#B2022 #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/hZNuLNUZBI — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 5, 2022

Lee is also no stranger to success in the discipline having won gold in the Tokyo Olympics alongside Tom Daley, but was delighted to have added a Commonwealth medal to his collection.

“I’m feeling very, very good,” Lee said.

“That was my first ever Commonwealth medal, and that’s something I’ve always wanted to do.

“You know I’ve done quite well in my career but Commonwealths is always one I’ve wanted to do well at, I’m just so happy me and Noah came out on top today.”

Although the pair looked to be doing well, Lee revealed that they had both been suffering with cramp just under halfway through the final.

Lee and Williams won gold in Friday’s ten metre synchronised event (Tim Goode/PA)

“I wasn’t comfortable one bit,” Lee said.

“We have never competed in a crowd like that ever and probably might not experience that again, because that was insane.

“We were both dealing with bad cramp in our calves after the second dive, we don’t really know why, but we think it was because of the adrenaline.”

Williams added: “[Lee’s cramp] slowly sort of went away but mine got worse and worse to the point where I was struggling to walk which is why I had to get physio in between each dive.

“We’re trying to win so I think all that expectation halfway through, I kind of realised what was going on and my body was like ‘nah, not having it!’ but we made it through, we obviously got the gold which is what we came here to do.”

????????At the end of another cracking day of action at Sandwell, @TeamEngland bring the night to a close with more medals as @mattydiver and Noah Williams win gold in the Men’s 10m Synchronised Platform. #B2022 #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/NseBqjogpm — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 5, 2022

Earlier in the day Jack Laugher sealed his second gold medal of the Games, winning the men’s synchronised three-metre springboard event alongside partner Anthony Harding.

In what is a relatively new partnership between the pair, they topped the leaderboard in Friday’s event with 438.33, winning by a massive 61.56 points.

For Harding, this is his first medal on his Commonwealth debut and the 22-year-old was delighted to finally have the chance to show what he can do.

He said: “I’m over the moon with it, I mean I did a pretty okay performance, I could have done a little better, I know Jack’s maybe a little disappointed, but I have just worked so hard for this.

“I have waited plenty of years, I’ve watched him [Laugher] at three other Commonwealths, three Olympics, so it’s been a while for me to get onto this kind of stage and he’s a massive help.”

Laugher came into the competition with plenty of experience in the discipline having won it in Glasgow 2014 and the Gold Coast 2018 alongside partner Chris Mears.

He's done it again! A second gold in 24 hours for @JackLaugher with victory in the men's synchronised 3m springboard diving final alongside Anthony Harding! pic.twitter.com/zpXeXKNbyB — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 5, 2022

He also won gold in Thursday’s one-metre individual springboard event and has a chance to add a third in Saturday’s three-metre individual springboard, but was encouraged by Friday’s performance.

“Two in two days, it’s been great,” Laugher said.

“I struggled to get to sleep last night a little bit, felt a little bit worse for wear this morning really, but I think I put together an okay performance.

“Anthony’s done a great job and it was a massive ask to come out here in his first Commonwealth Games in front of a big crowd and to perform that consistently and that solidly, so it’s a really, really good performance for a lot of reasons.

“Things need to be improved on, things need to get better, but overall really happy with the performance and two golds is obviously the best I can ask for.”