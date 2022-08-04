Joe Joyce to fight Joseph Parker in Manchester on September 24

Joe Joyce

Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker will go head to head in an eagerly-awaited heavyweight clash at Manchester’s AO Arena on September 24.

Olympic silver medallist Joyce faces Parker to decide who will become mandatory world title challenger to Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk, who fight in Saudi Arabia later this month.

Briton Joyce is unbeaten in 14 professional bouts, while former world champion Parker from New Zealand has won 30 of his 32 contests.

? A Heavyweight Blockbuster, #JoyceParker Live on BT Sport Box Office!#JoyceParker | September 24 | Live on @BTSport Box Office pic.twitter.com/B8Vq2VClke — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) August 4, 2022

“This fight has been a long time in the making,” said Joyce, following the announcement by promoter Frank Warren and his Queensbury Promotions.

“Parker realised he had nowhere else to go and eventually had to take this fight.

“The winner goes on to fight for the world title. It’s going to be a cracking fight, and you will see why he tried so hard to avoid me.”

Warren added: “This is a fantastic fight that really keeps the heavyweight ball rolling.

“It has proved to be a little while in the making, but this is a match between two in-form and quality heavyweights fighting to be first in the queue for a world title shot.

“It is one the fans want to see, so I am delighted to be taking this blockbuster fight to Manchester, the biggest indoor arena in the country, which we want to see packed to the rafters.

“This is the perfect test of big Joe’s world championship credentials, and victory over Parker would propel him into the top echelons of the division and right in the mix with the likes of Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.”

Joseph Parker will face Joe Joyce in Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)

Parker is relishing the showdown.

“The fans in Manchester will see the very best of me,” he said.

“I am working hard with my trainer Andy Lee, everything is going smoothly and I truly feel great.