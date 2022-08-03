Notification Settings

Rosemary Lenton, aged 72, wins Commonwealth Games gold with Pauline Wilson

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Scottish duo the women’s pairs B6-B8 final at Birmingham 2022.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Six

Scotland’s Rosemary Lenton has become a Commonwealth gold medallist at the age of 72 with victory in the women’s pairs B6-B8 final alongside Pauline Wilson.

Lenton, who was formerly a competitive sailor and cyclist, was making her Games debut in the para bowls, two decades after complications from a routine surgery led to her needing a wheelchair.

What began as a close final against Australia’s Cheryl Lindfield and Serena Bonnell, level at 5-5 in the early going, became a blowout as Lenton and Wilson triumphed 17-5.

“Absolutely fantastic,” Lenton said when asked how victory felt. “I’m dreaming. We both played excellently.

“We always knew we could do it. In the round-robin we didn’t always produce it, but when it really mattered we did, and that’s the important thing.

“It’s the first time that women’s para bowls has been included. I thought I would never get to a Commonwealth Games and if I did it would be as a spectator. This is effectively our Olympics because we cannot get any higher.”

