Jake is the wonderkid – Joe Fraser hails fellow golden boy Jarman

Jake Jarman is presented with Commonwealth gold

Joe Fraser hailed his “wonderkid” team-mate Jake Jarman after the England duo wrapped up their artistic gymnastics campaign with a glittering seven-gold total haul on the concluding day of apparatus finals at sold-out Arena Birmingham.

Jarman’s soaring triumph in the vault final made him the first English athlete to win four gold medals at the same Games since shooter Mick Gault in 1998, whilst Fraser, nursing a fractured foot, added to his previous success with a dominant display on the parallel bars.

A further gold on floor for Alice Kinsella, rebounding from the disappointment of missing out on the podium in the earlier beam final, ensured England would end a hugely successful campaign having claimed 10 of the 14 gold medals on offer.

Jake Jarman (left) edged out team-mate Giarnni Regini-Moran on the men’s vault (David Davies/PA)

Underpinning that success was Jarman, a 20-year-old competing in his first major multi-sports event whose two-leap average of 14.916 left him well clear of his team-mate Giarnni Regini-Moran, who took silver with 14.633 on his 24th birthday.

Fraser, himself only 23, said: “Jake is the wonderkid – he’s the future of our sport and I’m so proud of everything he’s achieved.

“It’s just beginning for Jake – the potential the guy has is unmatched, and having him on the team will be a huge asset moving forward.”

Jarman, who had already secured gold medals in team, all-around and floor competitions, reflected on a remarkable surge to prominence, which began when he was effectively talent-spotted by a local coach in a Peterborough park at the age of eight.

Joe Fraser won a third gold before crashing off the horizontal bar (David Davies/PA)

“I was a very hyperactive kid and when I was seven or eight I was in the park and a gym coach told my mum ‘you should bring your kid to the local club’,” he said.

“I was just swinging from the monkey-bars. I’d like to think I was good at the monkey-bars.”

Fraser, who also had designs on four gold medals having entered the final day with team and pommel golds in the bag, experienced mixed emotions as he followed his parallel-bars victory – in which Regini-Moran placed second again – by crashing off the horizontal bar midway through his final routine.

Nevertheless, Fraser expressed pride at his performances in front of his home-city crowd, after a torrid build-up which saw him hospitalised with a ruptured appendix before suffering a fractured foot in training that had left his participation at the Games in doubt.

Alice Kinsella bounced back from disappointment to win women’s floor gold (David Davies/PA)

“My belief to get to the Games was always huge,” insisted Fraser. “I truly believed I could do it.

“There were moments I thought I’d be doing less than I hoped, but I’ve managed to do four events in a major competition two weeks after fracturing my foot, which I don’t think many people would be able to do. I’m proud of myself and everyone who helped me get it.”

Kinsella, also from Birmingham, reflected on redemption of sorts just two days after a fall on the beam cost her a chance of winning a coveted all-around medal and left her facing a difficult battle to refocus in time for the individual finals.

Another wobbly beam display left her out of the medals again, but Kinsella returned on floor to wrap up the competition with a score of 13.366, with 20-year-old team-mate Ondine Achampong taking her second silver to go with team gold.

It was an impressive recovery by Kinsella, inconsolable two days earlier, who revealed afterwards she had been having major mental issues with her floor routine on which she has has twice sustained injuries to her ankle.

“Since I rolled my ankle a couple of months ago, I’ve been having panic attacks on the floor almost every day,” Kinsella revealed. “It was definitely hard for me. I did the same thing in Tokyo and for it to happen again, the trauma all came back.