Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Gemma Howell settles for judo silver as Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard claims gold

UK & international sportsPublished:

Howell was unable to replicate the European gold medal she won earlier this year in Bulgaria.

Gemma Howell
Gemma Howell

Gemma Howell settled for a silver medal in the women’s judo 63kg category in Coventry after losing by golden score to Canada’s Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard.

The 32-year-old was edged out by ippon, meaning she was unable to replicate the European gold medal she won earlier this year in Bulgaria.

However Howell, who has endured 10 operations due to her sport and almost retired after missing out on a place at the Rio Olympics in 2016, said she was proud of her achievement in reaching the podium.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Five
Gemma Howell was narrowly edged out by ippon (Nick Potts/PA)

“We’ve fought already this year and it went to eight minutes, so I always knew it was going to be a close fight,” said Howell.

“It’s always been neck and neck – last time it was my turn, this time she got the win. I’d have preferred it at the Commonwealths but I tried my best.

“My career has been a roller coaster. I thought I’d quit in 2016 so I don’t know how I managed to keep going, but I did.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News