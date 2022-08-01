Notification Settings

Luke Donald named Europe’s Ryder Cup captain

UK & international sportsPublished:

Donald replaces Henrik Stenson after he was stripped of the role.

Luke Donald has been named as Ryder Cup captain for Europe

Luke Donald has been named Europe’s Ryder Cup captain for next year’s contest in Rome after Henrik Stenson was stripped of the role.

Stenson was appointed captain on March 15, but the Swede’s tenure lasted just 127 days before he was sacked for breaking his contract by joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

Donald was on the winning side in all four of his Ryder Cup appearances as a player, including the record victories in 2004 and 2006 and 2012’s ‘Miracle at Medinah’, where he won the opening singles match against Bubba Watson.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

